The Tauranga city centre’s new boardwalk and rail underpass is open, connecting the city centre along the harbour edge and up through the new Tunks Reserve walkway to Elizabeth St. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The Tauranga city centre's new boardwalk and rail underpass opened today.

The shared pathway, a 170m-long boardwalk, hugs the water’s edge connecting the southern end of The Strand to the rail underpass next to the Harbourside restaurant, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

The boardwalk is one of 10 projects to revamp the waterfront due for completion by Christmas at a total cost of $92 million.

Residents and visitors can now move from the city centre along the harbour edge and up through the new Tunks Reserve walkway to Elizabeth St.

Features of the boardwalk and rail underpass include several seating areas, pathway lighting and a large platform space for people to take in the harbour views.