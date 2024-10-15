Advertisement
Tauranga city centre’s new boardwalk and rail underpass opens

The Tauranga city centre’s new boardwalk and rail underpass is open, connecting the city centre along the harbour edge and up through the new Tunks Reserve walkway to Elizabeth St. Photo / Tauranga City Council

The Tauranga city centre’s new boardwalk and rail underpass opened today.

The shared pathway, a 170m-long boardwalk, hugs the water’s edge connecting the southern end of The Strand to the rail underpass next to the Harbourside restaurant, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

The boardwalk is one of 10 projects to revamp the waterfront due for completion by Christmas at a total cost of $92 million.

Residents and visitors can now move from the city centre along the harbour edge and up through the new Tunks Reserve walkway to Elizabeth St.

Features of the boardwalk and rail underpass include several seating areas, pathway lighting and a large platform space for people to take in the harbour views.

Tauranga City Council city development and partnership general manager Gareth Wallis said it was great to see the community already using the boardwalk to enjoy the harbour, or to find a quiet moment to relax on their lunch break.

Tauranga city centre’s new boardwalk hugs the water’s edge, connecting the southern end of The Strand to the rail underpass next to the Harbourside restaurant. Photo / Tauranga City Council
“Coming into spring, with warmer weather and longer days, I’m loving seeing so many of our community experiencing the freshly opened space already,” Wallis said.

Tauranga Waterfront projects to be completed by Summer 2024. Image / Tauranga City Council
“There’s plenty of room to take in the tranquil harbour views, to pause and reflect while enjoying being close to our natural environment.”

Project manager Ali Mehr said the project’s completion marked another chapter in the city centre as it continued along its revitalisation journey.

“The boardwalk and railway underpass focus on reconnecting the city centre to its rich waterfront heritage while acknowledging the site’s significance to mana whenua,” Mehr said.

Tauranga City Council city development and partnership general manager Gareth Wallis said it was great to see the community already enjoying the freshly opened space. Photo / Tauranga City Council
The opening of the boardwalk and railway underpass joined the recently reopened and upgraded Masonic Park, as part of the city centre transformation.

For more information about these and all the other projects happening in the city centre, please visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/ourfuturecitycentre.

