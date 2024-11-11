Advertisement
New green space opens on Tauranga’s waterfront

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
The newly opened Northern Waterfront Reserve.

The newly opened Northern Waterfront Reserve.

The new green space at Tauranga’s waterfront is now open.

The Northern Waterfront Reserve, which replaced the old Northern Reclamation Carpark, opened on Monday and includes a green space for events and recreation, a shared pathway, a half basketball court (which is due to open mid-November), and a refurbished living seawall featuring innovative sea pods.

The Northern Waterfront Reserve is part of Tauranga City Council’s ongoing city centre transformation and joins other completed projects including the revamped Masonic Park, the Southern Waterfront boardwalk, and the railway underpass. The waterfront playground is set to open in December.

In a statement, Tauranga City Council project manager Vijesh Ravindran said it was great to have a new green space in the city centre, right alongside the harbour.

“It offers plenty of space for future events and our community can easily access the shared pathway, half basketball court, and new living seawall.”

Tauranga city centre’s new rail underpass. Photo / Tauranga City Council
Tauranga city centre's new rail underpass. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council’s city development and partnership general manager Gareth Wallis described the projects as “awesome”.

“Much like the recently opened Masonic Park and Southern Waterfront boardwalk with the railway underpass, it’s wonderful to see members of our community already enjoying the Northern Waterfront Reserve,” Wallis said.

“Seeing people walking, jogging, and cycling along the new shared pathway and relaxing in the green space is fantastic and exactly what these spaces were intended for.

“With the waterfront playground opening next month, this space in the city centre is going to be awesome, and I can’t wait to see our community exploring the entire area.”

Tauranga Waterfront projects to be completed by Summer 2024. Image / Tauranga City Council
Tauranga Waterfront projects to be completed by Summer 2024. Image / Tauranga City Council

The Northern Waterfront Reserve not only enhanced the recreational offerings of the city centre, Wallis said, it also supported the community’s health and wellbeing.

“Its innovative features, such as the living seawall with sea pods, will help protect the waterfront while providing an inviting environment for all.”

In the statement, the council acknowledged the “significant contribution” made by the Port of Tauranga towards the cost of the living seawall pods.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Leonard Sampson said the living seawall was “testament to our shared commitment to preserving and enhancing the natural beauty of Tauranga Moana”.,

For more information about these and other projects happening in the city centre, visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/ourfuturecitycentre.

