Tauranga city centre’s new rail underpass. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council’s city development and partnership general manager Gareth Wallis described the projects as “awesome”.

“Much like the recently opened Masonic Park and Southern Waterfront boardwalk with the railway underpass, it’s wonderful to see members of our community already enjoying the Northern Waterfront Reserve,” Wallis said.

“Seeing people walking, jogging, and cycling along the new shared pathway and relaxing in the green space is fantastic and exactly what these spaces were intended for.

“With the waterfront playground opening next month, this space in the city centre is going to be awesome, and I can’t wait to see our community exploring the entire area.”

Tauranga Waterfront projects to be completed by Summer 2024. Image / Tauranga City Council

The Northern Waterfront Reserve not only enhanced the recreational offerings of the city centre, Wallis said, it also supported the community’s health and wellbeing.

“Its innovative features, such as the living seawall with sea pods, will help protect the waterfront while providing an inviting environment for all.”

In the statement, the council acknowledged the “significant contribution” made by the Port of Tauranga towards the cost of the living seawall pods.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Leonard Sampson said the living seawall was “testament to our shared commitment to preserving and enhancing the natural beauty of Tauranga Moana”.,

For more information about these and other projects happening in the city centre, visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/ourfuturecitycentre.