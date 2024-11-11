The new green space at Tauranga’s waterfront is now open.
The Northern Waterfront Reserve, which replaced the old Northern Reclamation Carpark, opened on Monday and includes a green space for events and recreation, a shared pathway, a half basketball court (which is due to open mid-November), and a refurbished living seawall featuring innovative sea pods.
The Northern Waterfront Reserve is part of Tauranga City Council’s ongoing city centre transformation and joins other completed projects including the revamped Masonic Park, the Southern Waterfront boardwalk, and the railway underpass. The waterfront playground is set to open in December.
In a statement, Tauranga City Council project manager Vijesh Ravindran said it was great to have a new green space in the city centre, right alongside the harbour.
“It offers plenty of space for future events and our community can easily access the shared pathway, half basketball court, and new living seawall.”