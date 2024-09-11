Tauranga: ‘Exciting milestone’ as Masonic Park reopens

In June, Tauranga City Council general manager of city developments and partnerships Gareth Wallis told the Bay of Plenty Times he hoped the revamped waterfront would become a drawcard and a destination “so people want to come back into the city centre to experience it, to hang out there, to go to events there”.

“And then the flow-on from that is that those people are in town and while they’re there, they do other things,” Wallis said.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said in a statement the opening of the park marked an exciting milestone in the revitalisation of the city centre.

“Masonic Park is the first project to be completed as part of Te Manawataki o Te Papa and is the vital link between the civic precinct and the waterfront.”

An of overview of Site A of the civic precinct Te Manawataki O Te Papa. Image / Tauranga City Council

Te Manawataki o Te Papa will feature a state-of-the-art library, a community hub, a civic whare (public meeting space), a museum and an exhibition gallery, which Drysdale said made it a compelling attraction for locals and visitors alike.

“This park is symbolic of [the] council’s commitment to both the city centre and to creating spaces for people to enjoy... The success of this project comes down to a lot of hard work from everyone involved.”

Wallis said it was great to see the community already using the park.

“I’m loving seeing our community use the space. People are already using the digital kiosk, sitting on the wooden seats, and enjoying the beautiful spring weather.

“This initiative is part of a broader effort to revitalise Tauranga’s city centre, transforming it into a place where people from all walks of life can visit, live, work, learn and play. The revamped park complements the creation of a flourishing waterfront, which will see the Northern Reserve, which includes a green space, seawall, and half basketball court, a boardwalk and underpass at the southern end of the waterfront, and playground, all open before Christmas. "

For more information about these and all the other projects happening in the city centre visit: www.tauranga.govt.nz/ourfuturecitycentre.

The 10 projects that will be completed by Christmas

1. Dive Cres carpark

The new parking lot has 150 car parks, roughly equal to the number of parks lost when The Strand carpark closed.

2. The Cargo Shed

Fully refurbished and seismically strengthened, now available for community and corporate events.

3. Beacon Wharf

A new wharf built to the north of the Cargo Shed with a gangway and pontoon. Connects to a new viewing platform with seating and landscaping.

4. Northern waterfront sea wall

A living sea wall designed to attract more marine plants and animals. Includes concrete “sea pods” each weighing 1.2 tonnes placed among 5000 tonnes of rocks.

5. Northern waterfront redevelopment – green area

The old carpark is being replaced with a large, grassed recreation and event space with gardens and trees and a new half basketball court.

6. Northern waterfront redevelopment – shared pathway

Upgrades to the walkway along the sea wall, with new seating and planting.

7. South waterfront boardwalk

Replaces the old boardwalk running towards Harbourside restaurant.

8. Masonic Park

Landscaping throughout the park including new planting and street furniture, water features, and shade.

9. Railway underpass

A pedestrian underpass near the Matapihi Rail Bridge for easier access between the waterfront, Tunks Reserve, and The Strand.

10. Destination playground

Plans are yet to be released, but the playground has been designed with accessibility in mind and will be near the existing playground.