Tauranga: ‘Exciting milestone’ as Masonic Park reopens

The waterfront area between Matapihi Rail Bridge and Trinity Wharf has been undergoing a makeover with projects that include a new destination playground, redevelopment of the former parking lot at the northern end of The Strand, and a new wharf.
In June, Tauranga City Council general manager of city developments and partnerships Gareth Wallis told the Bay of Plenty Times he hoped the revamped waterfront would become a drawcard and a destination “so people want to come back into the city centre to experience it, to hang out there, to go to events there”.
“And then the flow-on from that is that those people are in town and while they’re there, they do other things,” Wallis said.
Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said in a statement the opening of the park marked an exciting milestone in the revitalisation of the city centre.
“Masonic Park is the first project to be completed as part of Te Manawataki o Te Papa and is the vital link between the civic precinct and the waterfront.”
Te Manawataki o Te Papa will feature a state-of-the-art library, a community hub, a civic whare (public meeting space), a museum and an exhibition gallery, which Drysdale said made it a compelling attraction for locals and visitors alike.
“This park is symbolic of [the] council’s commitment to both the city centre and to creating spaces for people to enjoy... The success of this project comes down to a lot of hard work from everyone involved.”
Wallis said it was great to see the community already using the park.
“I’m loving seeing our community use the space. People are already using the digital kiosk, sitting on the wooden seats, and enjoying the beautiful spring weather.
“This initiative is part of a broader effort to revitalise Tauranga’s city centre, transforming it into a place where people from all walks of life can visit, live, work, learn and play. The revamped park complements the creation of a flourishing waterfront, which will see the Northern Reserve, which includes a green space, seawall, and half basketball court, a boardwalk and underpass at the southern end of the waterfront, and playground, all open before Christmas. "