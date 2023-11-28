Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown keen to sell Port of Auckland, why the Prime Minister’s first post-cab press conference could be overshadowed by bride accusations and workers in India freed from collapsed tunnel after 17 days in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Work has begun on a new “living seawall” that will attract marine plants and animals to the waterfront along The Strand in Tauranga’s city centre.

The seawall is part of the $84 million plan to rejuvenate Tauranga’s waterfront adopted by the Tauranga City Council last year.

The seawall will include 100 water pods specially designed to attract tidal plant and animal life, the council said.

The concrete pods, weighing from 130kg to 2000kg, will be placed among 8000 tonnes of rocks to protect the coastline while promoting biodiversity and sea life, the council said.

The council’s city development and partnerships general manager, Gareth Wallis, said the project would help people better connect with Te Awanui Tauranga Harbour.

“This project will also promote biodiversity and flourishing local sea life right in the heart of our city centre.”

He said the council will also make the area around the seawall safer, with stepped ledges for viewing and shallower waters so people of all ages could explore the plant and animal life.

Port of Tauranga had contributed towards the cost of the living seawall pods and boulders.

“The living seawall will be a testament to our shared commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Tauranga Moana,” chief executive Leonard Sampson said.

“By fostering a healthier marine environment and enhancing coastal protection, this project represents a significant contribution to our city’s wellbeing.”

Tauranga-based marine researcher and professor Chris Battershill said the living seawall boulders offered a sustainable solution for coastal defence.

“They mimic natural habitats, encouraging the growth of marine organisms, restoring coastal ecosystems, and providing protection against erosion and storms.

“The living seawall is a great example of how solutions to coastal protection in an urbanised setting can be designed to enhance the resilience of our marine estate.”

Construction of the living seawall would be done in two stages, with stage one happening along the northern section of the waterfront, from Fisherman’s Wharf to the tidal stairs, the council said.

Work on this stage was expected to be completed by next summer.

Stage two, between the tidal stairs and the southern boat ramp, would start in 2025.

Other projects as part of the waterfront project include the creation of a new green reserve, a state-of-the-art playground, shared pathway upgrades and a new boardwalk that would connect people with the recently installed railway underpass along The Strand Extension.

The council’s waterfront project has come under criticism from business owners as 147 waterfront car parks are set to be turned into a green space.

A petition was presented to the Tauranga City Council earlier this month opposing the closure of the car park on The Strand.

One business owner described the plan as the “death nail” for the “dying” CBD and his business might move.

The council said redeveloping this “prime waterfront location” was important for Tauranga CBD’s revitalisation and would be a “drawcard” for locals and visitors.



