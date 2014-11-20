Push on for cheaper flights

Pressure is mounting on Air New Zealand to lower its fares in and out of Tauranga.
A spokesman for Trustpower has spoken out about its battle for cheaper regional flights and Tauranga Mayor Stuart Crosby is also backing the call for cheaper travel.
Air New Zealand yesterday said Tauranga customers were likely to see only a 5 per cent drop in prices when its smallest planes were dropped from the fleet in February 2016. That followed its announcement last week the fleet changes would reduce regional fares by an average of 15 per cent.
The changes would provide 1676 more seats from Tauranga a week. However, 1400 customers who used to fly from Whakatane, which will lose services, would have to travel to Tauranga to catch a plane.
Trustpower community relations manager Graeme Purches said Tauranga needed more affordable flights and Trustpower was looking at how to curtail its air travel to "avoid costs getting out of hand".