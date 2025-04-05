Advertisement
Te Puke housing project nears completion, tenants to move in this year

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
Reporter·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Jabez Initiative directors Amy Cumming (left) and Airdrie Grylls with Te Puke Baptist pastor Josiah Carr, and (back) Kirsty and Shane McConnell, of G.J. Gardner Homes. Photo / Bob Tulloch

Progress has been rapid on the construction of a new Te Puke community housing development, with the first tenants expected to move in this year.

The project, which features six modern, well-constructed units, aims to address the growing need in the region for suitable housing for older people and those with chronic health conditions.

Construction of Evergreen House–Whare Katoa commenced in mid-January with one two-bedroom and five one-bedroom units planned.

Evergreen House has received Lifemark 4 provisional certification for all six units, ensuring accessibility and suitability for ageing in place.

The community housing development at 8 George St was spearheaded by the Jabez Initiative Charitable Company, in partnership with the Te Puke Baptist Church, which is next door.

Kirsty (left) and Shane McConnell, of G.J. Gardner Homes, Jabez Initiative directors Amy Cumming and Airdrie Grylls, and Te Puke Baptist pastor Josiah Carr. Photo / Bob Tulloch
Jabez Initiative director Amy Cumming said after extensive discussions, it was decided priority for tenancy would be given to older people (55-plus+) and/or people with a chronic health condition who are on the Public Housing Register and would benefit from housing designed for ageing in place and mobility, with priority given to mana whenua.

She said the project also received crucial approval from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for public housing use, allowing the units to accommodate tenants on the National Housing Register.

The development has passed significant milestones, including the gaining building consent in July, coinciding with the scheduled start of earthworks.

Overcoming initial site challenges such as unexpected soak holes and a septic tank, the team diligently prepared the ground for construction.

“The last six months have been very busy for the Jabez Initiative team as we’ve donated our time and expertise to keep things moving,” Cumming said.

“It’s also been an amazingly encouraging journey and it’s wonderful to see the units starting to take shape.”

G.J. Gardner Homes, led by Shane and Kirsty McConnell, has been instrumental in bringing the vision to life.

“Building warm, dry spaces for people to call home and feel safe and secure in, is why we do what we do,” Shane McConnell said.

“It is a privilege to be partnering with all the stakeholders.”

Jabez Initiative director Airdrie Grylls said incredible generosity on many levels had significantly eased the financial burden and overall outcome of the project.

“There have been times that it has been hard to see a way forward, but an opportunity outside our influence has always presented itself,” Grylls said.

A recent visit to the site by a generous donor highlighted the project’s impact.

“It’s such an inspiring project, and for my wife and I, it speaks volumes of the openness of the church to contribute to the well-being of the town and those in need of housing.”

They also quoted Jeremiah 29:4-7, emphasising the importance of seeking the welfare of the community.

