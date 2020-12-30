Lotto: Mount Maunganui player wins $1 million

FILE

A Mount Maunganui Lotto player will be celebrating New Year's Eve in style after winning big last night.

A Lotto player from Mount Maunganui won Lotto First Division in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Bayfair Lotto in Mount Maunganui.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5m.

Strike Four was also won, by a player from Hamilton who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

