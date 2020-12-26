Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Lotto strikes it lucky three times in Bay of Plenty with Boxing Day draw

Quick Read

Lotto strikes again. Photo / File

Three Lotto tickets bought in the Bay of Plenty have won in this year's Boxing Day draw.

Tickets bought from Greerton Lotto in Tauranga, Fresh Choice Te Ngae in Rotorua and a Tauranga player who played MyLotto online have each won $23,635 - joining a total of 19 second division winners throughout New Zealand.

However, the winning ticket from Greerton Lotto also won Powerball, taking the ticket's total winnings to $34,549.

Anyone who bought their ticket from a lucky store is encouraged to write their name on the back, and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online or through the Lotto NZ app.