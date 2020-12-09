Tauranga and Ōhope Lotto players get lucky overnight

FILE

Two Bay of Plenty Lotto players will be dancing around their living rooms after winning a share of second division last night.

Six Lotto players each won $32,499, including one from Tauranga, bought on the MyLotto app, and one from Ōhope, bought from Ōhope Beach Four Square.

The winning second division tickets were sold at the following stores:

MyLotto, Northland

MyLotto, Tauranga

Ōhope Beach Four Square, Ōhope

Four Square St Johns, Whanganui

MyLotto, Carterton

New World Three Parks, Wanaka.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.