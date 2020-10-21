Waihi Lotto player wins $400,000 Strike prize

FILE

A Waihi Lotto player has woken up $400,000 richer today.

Two Strike players, from Auckland and Waihi, will be starting their long weekend in style after sharing the $800,000 Strike Four prize in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waihi in Waihi and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from New World Waihi should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.