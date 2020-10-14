Bay of Plenty Lotto players win share of second division

Twelve Lotto players, including two from the Bay of Plenty, will be celebrating in style after each winning $14,382 in Lotto's Second Division.
Both Bay of Plenty winners bought their tickets online via MyLotto.
Meanwhile, a Tasman player woke up $1 million richer after winning Lotto's first division. The winning ticket was also sold on MyLotto.
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.
Strike also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Victoria Park New World, Auckland
Hepburn Superette, Auckland
MyLotto (x3), Auckland
Best Choice Mini Mart, Hamilton
MyLotto, Bay of Plenty
MyLotto, Rotorua
Napier City Pak N Save, Napier
New World Whanganui, Whanganui
Caltex Feilding, Feilding
Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch