Bay of Plenty Lotto players win share of second division

Twelve Lotto players, including two from the Bay of Plenty, will be celebrating in style after each winning $14,382 in Lotto's Second Division.

Both Bay of Plenty winners bought their tickets online via MyLotto.

Meanwhile, a Tasman player woke up $1 million richer after winning Lotto's first division. The winning ticket was also sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Saturday.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Victoria Park New World, Auckland

Hepburn Superette, Auckland

MyLotto (x3), Auckland

Best Choice Mini Mart, Hamilton

MyLotto, Bay of Plenty

MyLotto, Rotorua

Napier City Pak N Save, Napier

New World Whanganui, Whanganui

Caltex Feilding, Feilding

Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch