I’ve never been one to get motion sickness, but this is a whole different level. I started to worry about the worst-case scenario, looking out at Mount Maunganui while plummeting into the ocean.

Anyway, enough of the doom and gloom because now it’s time to get into that tiny plane and figure out why on God’s green Earth we came up with the idea to leave the perfectly safe ground.

A ride with Santa

When I arrived at the hangar, I was introduced to some of the top pilots at Classic Flyers.

The pilot who would be flying my plane, Keith Adair – or “Santa”, has more than 22,000 hours under his belt.

Adair is an ex-Royal New Zealand Air Force helicopter and fixed-wing instructor. He’s also an ex-Air New Zealand pilot and a former member of the RNZAF’s Red Checkers aerobatic, precision flying team.

Now retired, he enjoys taking people on adventure flights around the Bay of Plenty.

The plane flying beside us would be flown by pilot Pete McCombe, an Air NZ captain, a Classic Flyers pilot and an aerobatic warbird pilot and instructor. He has 26 years of experience.

Nick Row is another pilot overseeing the operation. He has 30 years of flying experience and is currently an Air NZ Boeing pilot. He is also an aerobatic Warbirds instructor, a flight examiner and the Classic Flyers’ chief instructor.

Though I was nervous, these pilots made me feel completely safe. I knew I could trust every single one of them. I’m glad that was the case because I was about to put my life into their hands.

Pilot Pete McCombe with Weekend Sun reporter Ayla Yeoman in the Classic Flyers PAC CT4B Airtrainer. Photo / John Borren

The adventure flight I went on is one of several being offered at Classic Flyers.

But this particular plane – a CT4B Airtrainer – is new to the adventure flight experience.

The Pacific Aerospace Corporation craft is an ex-RNZAF training plane with side-by-side seating for instructors to teach the trainees.

The Airtrainer is from 1976, meaning it’s about 48 years old. But don’t worry, it flies like it’s brand new.

Classic Flyers is the only place to get this experience as it’s the only plane of its kind in New Zealand offering rides to the public.

The Airtrainer is a basic training aircraft manufactured in Hamilton – not sure if I should be relieved or worried about that fact.

It’s a single-engine, fully aerobatic, piston-engine aircraft with a top speed of about 380km/h. But trust me, it feels a lot faster.

There are only three left in the country and this is the only one being used commercially.

An adventure flight like this with aerobatics and g-forces has been described by the pilots as a blend between a rollercoaster and a simulator. This experience is for those over 12 years old. Adair has even flown with a 97-year-old.

Row said: “You can’t describe it, it has to be experienced.”

So that’s what I did.

Weekend Sun reporter Ayla Yeoman with pilot Keith Adair on the Classic Flyers CT4 Adventure Flight. Photo / John Borren

I got briefed and changed into my flight suit. While I was excited, this is when the nerves really started to kick in.

After the briefing, we walked out of the hangar to the planes and jumped in.

Another briefing was given by Adair about the harness, headset, radio and safety procedures. I was shown how to open the canopy and where to find the fire extinguisher and first-aid kit.

This was also when Adair mentioned what we would need to do if the engine failed while we were taking off. Eek!

We shut the canopy and took off.

Weekend Sun reporter Ayla Yeoman with pilot Keith Adair on the Classic Flyers CT4 Adventure Flight. Photo / John Borren

Spins, flips and somersaults

Suddenly our city looked smaller. The logs at the port looked like toothpicks and the ships coming in and out like children’s toys.

The flight was scenic-style for the first half and the views were truly incredible.

We went around Mauao, past Matakana Island and down by the Mount golf course.

Needless to say, the Bay of Plenty is very photogenic.

Ayla Yeoman's flight took her around Mauao, past Matakana Island and down by the Mount golf course. Photo / John Borren

Then came the second half of the flight. The part that made my stomach turn at the thought of it.

Adair told me the plan – barrel roll, side to side – but honestly, I wasn’t really listening. All I could think about was projectile vomiting over all the hundreds of buttons and switches in front of me.

There was no going back now. Adair told me to brace myself when we’d experience g-forces, and we were away. We ended up going over four gs of force at some point on the flight.

Hold on to your breakfast: Yeoman and Adair going through their manoeuvres.

Not to brag, but we practically did every trick you see in the Top Gun movies. Yes, including the one where you go upside down.

We did loops, turns, flips, spins – as you can tell I’m not sure what the “technical” terms are.

We also did something I didn’t even realise you could do in a plane like this.

We experienced zero gravity. Yes, like in space. We’d head high into the air, pause and Adair would temporarily switch off the engine and everything would go quiet as we floated in the cabin for a few seconds, then the engine would be switched back on and we’d be away again.

If you think that sounds cool, then triple it. Nothing can come close to this experience.

It’s an opportunity of a lifetime, hanging upside down looking at the ocean below you.

"If you think that sounds cool, then triple it. Nothing can come close to this experience," says Yeoman.

Some describe it as being like a rollercoaster. I disagree – it’s more peaceful than a rollercoaster and more freeing. In some parts, like when you’re doing dips side to side, it’s like being on a swing. You go up, there’s a pause, then you go down. You’re dancing with g-forces.

Can we do it again?

Sooner than I had hoped, we landed and did the final briefing and safety checks.

The pilots started talking about how they wanted to get more footage of the Airtrainer doing aerobatics.

They looked at me and asked if I wanted to go again – possibly out of sarcasm.

Before I knew it, I had said yes. It’s that addictive.

This opportunity is not one you want to brush off easily because it seems “scary”. Yes, it’s terrifying, but that’s the point. This adrenalin-spiking, heart-pounding, mind-blowing experience can’t be missed. You’ll never feel more alive.

