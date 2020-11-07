$250,000 Lotto win for Tauranga ticket buyer

Photo / File

It will be celebrations galore for four lucky Lotto players - from Tauranga, two from Auckland and Havelock North - after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

The Tauranga and Auckland tickets were sold on MyLotto and the Havelock North ticket was sold at Paper Plus Select Havelock North.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $14 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Grab n Go in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.