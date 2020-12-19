Lotto winners: Players from Pāpāmoa and Bay of Plenty $29,000 richer

Two Lotto players from Pāpāmoa and the Bay of Plenty are $29,290 richer after pre-Christmas wins. Photo / File

Christmas celebrations have started early for 11 Lotto players who each won $29,290 in Lotto's Second Division draw, including one each from Pāpāmoa and the Bay of Plenty.

Two players from Pāpāmoa and Gisborne also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $39,894.

The winning Lotto and Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Pak'nSave Pāpāmoa and Grant Bros in Gisborne.

The other nine lucky Lotto players bought their tickets at Pak'NSave Māngere; Avondale Foodmarket, MyLotto Bay of Plenty; Elgin Shop'NSave Gisborne; Copper Kettle in Masterton; New World Whitby, Porirua; Redwood Lotto in Blenheim; and a MyLotto ticket from Nelson.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet or online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Don't forget Lotto New Zealand's Christmas promotion is now on.

All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between December 13 and 7.30pm on December 26 will be in the draw to win more than 300 extra prizes.

That includes $1 million cash, five Jaguar I-PACE SE vehicles (+ORC) and 300 prizes of $5000 cash.

