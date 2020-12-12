Lotto win: Three players share $1 million

Three Bay of Plenty Lotto players are among the lucky Lotto winners this week with two of them taking home more than $20,000 and the third winning $333,000.
The Lotto First Division was split between three players from Auckland, Rotorua and Napier. Each winning a third of the $1 million prize in last night's live draw.
The winning tickets were sold at Springfield Superette & Lotto in Rotorua, Greenmeadows New World in Napier and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Another 13 players, including two from the Bay of Plenty, won $20,649 in Lotto Second Division last night.
The two Bay of Plenty tickets were bought at City Books & Lotto, Rotorua and on the MyLotto App.
One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,873. That ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Nelson City in Nelson.
Anyone who bought their ticket from the winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12m.
Strike Four also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, as part of Lotto's Christmas promotion, all Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought from now until 7.30pm December 26 will be in the draw to win more than 300 extra prizes.
Where the winning tickets were bought
First Division
Springfield Superette & Lotto, Rotorua
Greenmeadows New World, Napier
MyLotto, Auckland
Second Division
Countdown Mt Eden, Auckland
MyLotto x 3, Auckland
MyLotto, Bay of Plenty
City Books & Lotto, Rotorua
MyLotto, Hawke's Bay
Inner City Post & Lotto, Palmerston North
Waikanae New World, Waikanae
Fresh Choice Nelson City (+PB), Nelson
Countdown Eastgate, Christchurch
Bewdley Minimart, Christchurch
MyLotto, Otago