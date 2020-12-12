Lotto win: Three players share $1 million

Thirteen players each won $20,649 in the live Lotto draw. Photo / File

Three Bay of Plenty Lotto players are among the lucky Lotto winners this week with two of them taking home more than $20,000 and the third winning $333,000.

The Lotto First Division was split between three players from Auckland, Rotorua and Napier. Each winning a third of the $1 million prize in last night's live draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Springfield Superette & Lotto in Rotorua, Greenmeadows New World in Napier and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Another 13 players, including two from the Bay of Plenty, won $20,649 in Lotto Second Division last night.

The two Bay of Plenty tickets were bought at City Books & Lotto, Rotorua and on the MyLotto App.

One player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,873. That ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Nelson City in Nelson.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $12m.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as part of Lotto's Christmas promotion, all Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought from now until 7.30pm December 26 will be in the draw to win more than 300 extra prizes.

Where the winning tickets were bought

First Division

Springfield Superette & Lotto, Rotorua

Greenmeadows New World, Napier

MyLotto, Auckland

Second Division

Countdown Mt Eden, Auckland

MyLotto x 3, Auckland

MyLotto, Bay of Plenty

City Books & Lotto, Rotorua

MyLotto, Hawke's Bay

Inner City Post & Lotto, Palmerston North

Waikanae New World, Waikanae

Fresh Choice Nelson City (+PB), Nelson

Countdown Eastgate, Christchurch

Bewdley Minimart, Christchurch

MyLotto, Otago