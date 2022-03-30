The police and St John responded to both incidents.

Police are making inquiries into the deaths of two people in separate incidents in the Western Bay of Plenty yesterday.

A person died in a workplace incident in Ōmokoroa, and another died on a rural property in Te Puke.

In the Ōmokoroa incident, police received a report of an injured person shortly after 1.15pm at a workplace on Te Kaka Pl.

"Emergency services attended but sadly, the person has died at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

An investigation is underway and WorkSafe has been notified. Police declined to say what kind of workplace the incident happened at.

Lizard News Ōmokoroa editor Matthew Farrell said he understood a worker had been killed "after being hit by falling house framing".

He understood this was at a construction site.

A St John spokeswoman said ambulance services were called to the incident about 1.09pm. A rescue helicopter, ambulance, rapid response unit and a manager went to the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed two fire appliances were also sent.

In Te Puke, a person died at the scene of an incident at a rural property on Number 3 Rd, police said.

The incident was reported to police at 1.40pm.

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter, ambulance and rapid response vehicle went to the scene. St John was alerted at 1.32pm.