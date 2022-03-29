Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron outbreak: Could the Delta variant return to the Bay of Plenty?

4 minutes to read
The Bay of Plenty District Health Board says Delta was last detected in the Bay on March 2. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
Omicron has "overwhelmed" Delta but other Covid variants may arrive once the borders open, a public health expert says.

It comes as the Bay of Plenty District Health Board says the most recent case of

