Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Kiwifruit industry battles Omicron and labour shortage

4 minutes to read
Trevelyan Pack & Cool managing director James Trevelyan says the labour shortage is causing big issues. Photo / NZME

Trevelyan Pack & Cool managing director James Trevelyan says the labour shortage is causing big issues. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty Times

''Please help us.''

That's the message from one major packhouse boss who had about 130 workers off yesterday due to Omicron and another 20 that were close contacts.

"That is more than one shift which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.