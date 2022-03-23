Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Covid 19 Omicron rules changed: Zoe Hunter: Easing restrictions is great news - but there's a flip side

4 minutes to read
Lifting mandates great, but only time will tell how it all plays out, Zoe Hunter writes. Photo / File

Lifting mandates great, but only time will tell how it all plays out, Zoe Hunter writes. Photo / File

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

OPINION

No more mandates for many sectors - and the end of vaccine passes and scanning in.

How long have we waited to hear these words?

In my view, thank goodness that day has finally

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.