Zoe Hunter: Man, or woman, owning property is something to be proud of

Zoe Hunter says owning property is something to be proud of, especially as a woman. Photo / Getty Images

COMMENT

Pride. Empowerment. Independence.

Those three words stood out this week while exploring the theme of women in property.

In this week's Money edition, CoreLogic revealed new data showing the proportion of property owned by women was higher than men in the Bay of Plenty.

The proportion owned by women was 22.8 per cent compared to 21.1 per cent for men. The proportion of property with a sole female owner was 19.4 per cent compared to 17.9 per cent owned solely by men.

What a fitting report to be released on International Women's Day on March 8 - and why not continue the celebrations?

There may be a few things that could sway the stats, like women living longer, divorce ending up with the women taking over the property, or same-sex relationships - and yes, the numbers aren't showing the biggest difference.

But what's important is the empowerment, pride and confidence women have when securing such a big asset on their own.

In fact, owning property is a massive achievement for any person, male or female, to do on their own.

These women have worked hard to get onto the property ladder.

I know, because I am the sole owner of my first home too.

I was lucky and bought just three weeks before the first lockdown in 2020.

Female property owners and industry experts that NZME spoke to this week said women tend to have a different approach to property.

Some said women typically have the final say when it comes to property - many were gaining confidence in the auction rooms and know what they want.

Women also looked at property as a nest - a place to call home, to bring up their children and have that sense of security.

I can attest to that. That's how I looked at it too.

It didn't matter that my home had some work to do on it, that it was built in the 1980s and the decor was a bit dated.

All that mattered was it had good foundations, four walls and a roof over my head. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms were a bonus for my future family.

It was an emotional journey. It was stressful but empowering and gave me a huge sense of pride when I finally got the keys.

Buying property, especially in today's market, is tough.

Whether you are a man or woman, single or in a relationship, owning your own home is something to be proud of.