Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Zoe Hunter: New lending rules an invasion of privacy, but something borrowers have to accept

3 minutes to read
The new CCCFA rules mean banks are taking a deeper dive into how much people spend. Photo / Getty Images

The new CCCFA rules mean banks are taking a deeper dive into how much people spend. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

OPINION:

So you want to buy a house or top up your mortgage?

Well, your banker wants to know how much you spent on that hair appointment three months ago.

What about your nail appointment

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.