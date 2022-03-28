Both councils will lift the vaccine pass requirements from April 4. Photo / NZME

Vaccine passes will not be required at Tauranga City Council and Western Bay District Council facilities from next week.

Both councils will lift the requirements from Monday, April 4.

The decision follows the Government significantly loosening Covid-19 rules, removing vaccine pass requirements and most vaccine mandates from next week.

QR code scanning requirements and outdoor gathering limits were also removed from March 25.

Tauranga City Council chose to remove vaccine pass requirements from 6am rather than 11.59pm, to allow it to welcome all visitors when it opens its new library to the public at He Puna Manawa on Monday.

The Tauranga Art Gallery and Bay Venues-managed facilities such as Trustpower Baypark, Baywave and other public pools as well as recreation and community centres will lift vaccine mandates from 11.59pm on Monday.



Commission chairwoman Anne Tolley welcomed the move but urged the community to continue to exercise caution.

"We are pleased that our facilities can once again be accessed by everyone. However, Covid is still in our community and highly infectious. We must all remain vigilant to keep ourselves, our whānau and others safe.

"Please keep wearing masks, socially distance, maintain good hygiene, and test if you have any symptoms."

Western Bay of Plenty District Council chief executive John Holyoake said throughout the pandemic the council had followed government and public health advice and was comfortable this was an appropriate time to remove the pass requirements at council facilities too.

"We know the decision to use vaccine passes has been divisive, but it was all about keeping people safe.

"This has been an adjustment not only for our community but our staff too. And so, we thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout the last few months of using vaccine passes," he said.

All upcoming Western Bay council, community board and ward forum meetings will continue to take place virtually via Zoom.

The decision to lift vaccine requirements affects most Tauranga City Council venues and facilities, including:

• Customer Service Centre and Library at He Puna Manawa, 21 Devonport Rd

• All community libraries, including the mobile library

• All council meetings

• Baycourt Community and Arts Centre

• Mount Beachside Holiday Park

• All council offices and work sites.

Vaccine requirements will remain in place at council water treatment plants.