Organisations throughout Katikati are offering extra support for those isolating with Covid-19. Pictured is Katikati Community Centre's Angela Wallace.

Katikati's Angela Wallace knows what it is like to be stuck at home isolating with Covid-19.

While she suffered only mild symptoms, it dawned on her she'd be home-bound and reliant on others for help.

''You suddenly think, 'do we have enough milk?' and 'who do I ring to drop something off?'. There's all these other little things you don't think about until you're in this situation.''

Katikati Community Centre and a range of organisations are part of a Katikati Covid-19 response team offering services to people isolating with Covid-19.

''We help those people out there who are isolating with no one to assist them. But there's somewhere they can ask for help,'' she says.

On offer is food parcels, frozen meals, a shopping service and general help with any delivery needed. There is possible financial support.

Angela, who is community connector at the centre, says Covid-19 may have peaked but it's still out in the community, including in schools.

''There's lots of different ways we can provide support for people isolated, we just need to hear from you and we encourage others to check on their neighbours, especially older people who might be living alone.''

People need to register their positive rapid antigen test.

Call the Katikati Community Centre isolation support connector on 020 4057 4595 seven days from 8am-8pm. or Work and Income Covid-19 welfare line 0800 512 337.