Vaccine passes will not be required at Western Bay of Plenty District Council facilities from next week.

From April 4, council library and service centres, and swimming pools will have vaccine pass requirements for people 12 and older removed.

Council events, indoor and outdoor, also will not require a vaccine pass. Indoor events will remain limited to 200, in line with the Covid-19 protection framework.

The decision follows the Government significantly loosening Covid-19 rules, removing vaccine pass requirements and most vaccine mandates from April 4.

QR code scanning requirements and outdoor gathering limits were also removed from March 25 at 11.59pm.

Council CEO John Holyoake says throughout the pandemic council has followed government and public health advice and is comfortable this is an appropriate time to remove the pass requirements at council facilities too.

"We know the decision to use vaccine passes has been divisive, but it was all about keeping people safe.

"This has been an adjustment not only for our community but our staff too. And so, we thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout the last few months of using vaccine passes."

With New Zealand still in red under the revised Covid-19 protection framework, all council facilities will keep the appropriate health, hygiene and safety measures in place, including wearing a face mask, ensuring physical distancing of 1m, and if you have cold and flu symptoms, isolate immediately and call Healthline for advice about a test.

"Despite the loosening of vaccine passes and mandates it is important to remember we are still at red and Covid-19 is widely spread within our communities. So please be respectful and mindful of each other and keep up these health and safety measures," says John.

All upcoming council, community board and ward forum meetings will continue to take place virtually via Zoom.

If you wish to speak in public forum at a meeting via Zoom, please register by emailing governanceservices@westernbay.govt.nz or phone 07 571 8008.

You can watch our previous and upcoming livestreams on YouTube channel - youtube.com/wbopdc.

westernbay.govt.nz/covid-19