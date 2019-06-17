The People's Project is an initiative that launched a year ago. Its mission - to help 100 people into homes within its first two years, backed with $1.6m in government funding. Bay of Plenty Times reporter Jean Bell went to check in on how the service was tracking and to hear the story of a formerly homeless man's life who has been forever changed by the service.

One year down the track, The People's Project is seeking more housing to continue to support Tauranga's chronically homeless into housing and better their lives.

The project opened its Grey St office in

Harry's story