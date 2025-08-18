A petrol tanker has crashed on Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui, and is blocking one lane of the road. Photo / Sandra Conchie

One lane of Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui, is blocked because of a tanker crash.

Police said a tanker hit a pole near Aerodrome Rd.

“There are no injuries but a lane is blocked. Traffic management will be in place,” police said.

People reported the tanker is stuck on the pole and firefighters are at the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Lauren Sika said: “We are currently in attendance. One petrol tanker has collided with a lamp post. We’ve got two fire crews in attendance.