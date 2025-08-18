Advertisement
2025-08-18

Tanker crash blocks lane, traffic management in place

A petrol tanker has crashed on Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui, and is blocking one lane of the road. Photo / Sandra Conchie

One lane of Hewletts Rd, Mount Maunganui, is blocked because of a tanker crash.

Police said a tanker hit a pole near Aerodrome Rd.

“There are no injuries but a lane is blocked. Traffic management will be in place,” police said.

People reported the tanker is stuck on the pole

