Car hits Pāpāmoa house, gas leak prompts evacuations
SunLive
Two fire crews are currently at the scene where a car hit a house in Pāpāmoa. Photo / File
A car has hit a house in Pāpāmoa, sparking evacuations because of a gas leak.
Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Matemuri Drive about 1.15pm.
“A vehicle struck a house, but thankfully the driver suffered only minor injuries and is being treated by an ambulance crew,” a
police spokesperson said.
People were advised to avoid the scene.