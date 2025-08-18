Two fire crews are currently at the scene where a car hit a house in Pāpāmoa. Photo / File

A car has hit a house in Pāpāmoa, sparking evacuations because of a gas leak.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Matemuri Drive about 1.15pm.

“A vehicle struck a house, but thankfully the driver suffered only minor injuries and is being treated by an ambulance crew,” a police spokesperson said.

People were advised to avoid the scene.