In the past two years, the council has put around $350,000 towards community facilities. Photo / Alex Cairns

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is exploring a “fairer” approach to funding indoor facilities, such as sports centres.

In its Long Term Plan 2024-34, it is proposing introducing a new $50 fixed fee per property, that would go towards a community facilities fund. The fund criteria would be developed in the next 12 months, in consultation with the community, and the fee would be introduced in the 2025/26 financial year.

The other option outlined in council’s long-term plan is to continue to fund community facilities on a case-by-case basis but investigate other funding approaches that could be considered.

“The cost of building and running indoor community facilities has increased and the current funding approach needs a rethink,” says council operations manager Kerrie Little.

“There are several projects waiting for potential council funding but, while we have clear direction on some facilities, we don’t on others.”

There are rules around how the council supports community halls, libraries, swimming pools and club-based facilities on sportsgrounds, but in smaller communities where there aren’t any facilities, and for some types of groups and clubs, council’s role is less clear, Kerrie says.

“Currently, we decide on funding on a case-by-case basis. But this way, we might miss out on opportunities and only help the groups who ask first. It can also make things unfair across our district.”

In the past two years, council has put around $350,000 towards community facilities. It also provides 11 facilities with lease agreements at less than the market rate.

“When community groups receive council funding towards their facilities, it makes it easier for them to access additional funding from other sources. So, we want to provide more structure to help them leverage that funding,” says Kerrie.

“We want to know how people feel about contributing to a community facilities fund, and if it goes ahead we will be going back out to the community for feedback on what types of projects should be supported.

“We need a good plan for funding, to make sure community facilities have enough money to be built and maintained properly. We hope the community will get on board and share their thoughts with us so we can develop a plan together.”

■ How to make contact: www.haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/LTP, email haveyoursay@westernbay.govt.nz, hard copy from libraries, in person at council or council chambers on June 26.



