Gifts galore from a previous Christmas gift appeal in Katikati.

The countdown to Christmas is on and Katikati Community Centre is hoping the community can work their Santa magic and buy toys and gifts for children.

Every year the Katikati Community Christmas Gift Appeal rolls out and asks the public to buy toys for kids to be dispersed at a local Christmas dinner for invited families.

The festive dinner is to ensure the families in need have a Christmas feast and gifts from Santa. Community connector Sjaan Rounds says the gift appeal is a great opportunity for the community to share the Christmas spirit of love and hope.

“We understand that times are really tough at the moment and we just appreciate anything the community can do for the families, and the families just love and appreciate it so much.”

Presents can be for all ages up to age 18. All toys, gifts, treats and toiletries should be newly purchased, not secondhand. They should not be gift-wrapped, the team asks, as the gifts need to be logged and wrapped according to age and gender.