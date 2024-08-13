Tourism Bay of Plenty’s Flavours of Plenty Festival has secured $50,000 worth of promotional support. Pictured are Kasey and Karena Bird who have featured at the festival.
Flavours fest gets a big slice
Tourism Bay of Plenty has secured almost $186,000 of government funding to promote key events to attract more domestic visitors to its coastal region over the next 10 months.
There were 132 Kiwi events named in the first round of the Regional Events Promotion Fund – a new $5 million government initiative to encourage New Zealanders to visit and spend more in various regions outside the peak summer season.
The Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival received $30,000, Zespri Aims Games ($24,500), Toi Kiri ($22,055), National Jazz Festival ($21,000), Echo Walking Festival ($17,415), XAir ($13,500), Local Wild Food Festival ($5,000), and Ōhiwa Oyster Festival ($2,350).
These missions included 16 inter-hospital transfers, four medical events, one rescue, six rural/farm incidents, five motor vehicle accidents, and six miscellaneous missions.
The helicopter was dispatched to Te Puna for a female in her 20s injured from a fall. Due to the remote location, the patient required extraction. The critical care flight paramedic was winched down to the patient who was treated before being extracted via winch.
The patient was then transported to Tauranga Hospital.
Farmers and growers across the region are invited to enter the 2025 Ballance Farm Environment Awards to help continue to grow a healthy future for farming.
Facilitated by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, the awards recognise and celebrate excellence and innovation in sustainable farming and growing within the primary sector.
Judges evaluate the entire farm system including water and soil management, climate stewardship, biodiversity, waste management, team and community wellbeing, business health, biosecurity, and animal care.
Developed in partnership with Ngāti te Wai along with Tanners Point residents and stakeholders and the Katikati Community Board, council’s vision is to transform the space into an inviting communal area that respects cultural and historical roots.
Some of the design features proposed in the development of Tahawai Reserve include: Community facilities including a potential future community building, a new multipurpose hardcourt, viewing platform to Hikurangi Mountain and Mauao, community and traditional medicinal gardens, enhancement to the existing open space with a new loop track, installation of cultural elements and informative signage.
Zespri starts season strong with record sales, now in middle of competitive summer fruit season
After one of the strongest-ever starts to the 2024 season, Zespri is now in the midst of the summer fruit season where it traditionally sees more competition.
Around 75 percent of this season’s largest ever crop of more than 190 million trays of kiwifruit from New Zealand have now been shipped to Zespri’s customers around the world.
CEO Jason Te Brake says after a positive start to the season, they are now in a period that is traditionally more challenging on the back of the arrival of summer fruit, which is something they see every year.
“This is a period where we typically experience strong competition from the likes of peaches, berries, melons and grapes which are more available in volume and at lower prices than expected.’’