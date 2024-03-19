Te Kura a Maia walk.

Whether you prefer to stride, stroll, hike or meander — the Echo Walking Festival has a walk for everyone.

The annual two-week festival is in its 21st year and this year boasts a line-up of 29 guided walks spreading across eight scenic locales from Coromandel to the Kaimais, even over to Mayor Island.

Echo Walking Festival secretary Kylie Watkins says there is a myriad of experiences on offer including boat rides, survival skill overnighters and kayaking day trips.

This year’s programme features an array of walks, including a genealogy exploration in a cemetery and an iwi-led excursion at Bowentown – Te Ho Pā Site.

Kylie says the festival aims to “reignite locals’ passion for their surrounding backyards, all while increasing local tourism into the region, seeing more attendees from outer regions participating”.

Mayor Island group 2023.

The festival is about inclusivity of age and all fitness levels, she says.

“We as a committee organise the festival over one week of the school holidays, in hope that this reaches families, offering outdoor experiences.

“Ultimately, the Echo Walking Festival is more than just a series of walks, it’s a celebration of nature, heritage and community get together.’’

INFO For event details and tickets www.echowalkfest.org.nz





The Details

What: Echo Walking Festival

Where: Throughout the region

When: April 8-21