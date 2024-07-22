Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Range of leisure options available as Western Bay’s Tahawai Reserve transforms into communal area

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
A draft concept plan for Tahawai Reserve. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

A draft concept plan for Tahawai Reserve. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Tahawai Reserve will be transformed, which includes the adjoining 16 Tanners Point Rd and Te Poho Pā, into a communal area.

Developed in partnership with Ngāti te Wai hapū, along with Tanners Point residents, stakeholders and the Katikati Community Board, the proposal includes a new multi-purpose hardcourt, viewing platform to Hikurangi Mountain and Mauao, potential future community building, and traditional medicinal gardens.

“This proposed development is a significant step forward for the community, which honours the past while creating new opportunities for future generations,” says Western Bay of Plenty District Council senior recreational planner Jason Crummer.

“We’re also proud to be collectively respecting and acknowledging the area’s cultural and historical roots.”

Other design features in the draft concept plan include the enhancement to the existing open space with a new loop track, community garden, public facilities, and installation of cultural elements and informative signage.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tuapiro Marae chairman Shaan Kingi says the reserve will be an asset for the community to enjoy for generations to come.

‘’We are pleased to see our cultural heritage and history being respected and celebrated in this development. The protection of our sacred sites is paramount, and the draft concept plan ensures this.’’

Jason encourages the community to share their feedback on the plan for Tahawai Reserve to help understand what’s most important to them.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“This feedback will guide our ongoing mahi to shape the future of this community asset,” says Jason.

Longer term developments for this reserve that are also being considered include future cycleway and walkway connections along State Highway 2 and from Tahawai Reserve to Tanners Point boat ramp, freedom camping at Tahawai Reserve through the future Freedom Camping Bylaw review process and exploration of opportunities to access the Tuapiro Stream to the south/south-east of the Pā site.

■ For more information and to provide your feedback on the draft concept plan visit: haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/tahawaireserve

Or drop in to The Centre - Pātuki Manawa Katikati, Waihī Beach Library and Service Centre, or at offices at Barkes Corner.

Community information events: July 27, 10am-12pm, Moore Park, Katikati

August 11, 10am – 12pm, Tahawai Reserve, Tanners Point

Feedback closes August 18.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser