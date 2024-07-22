A draft concept plan for Tahawai Reserve. Photo / Western Bay of Plenty District Council

Tahawai Reserve will be transformed, which includes the adjoining 16 Tanners Point Rd and Te Poho Pā, into a communal area.

Developed in partnership with Ngāti te Wai hapū, along with Tanners Point residents, stakeholders and the Katikati Community Board, the proposal includes a new multi-purpose hardcourt, viewing platform to Hikurangi Mountain and Mauao, potential future community building, and traditional medicinal gardens.

“This proposed development is a significant step forward for the community, which honours the past while creating new opportunities for future generations,” says Western Bay of Plenty District Council senior recreational planner Jason Crummer.

“We’re also proud to be collectively respecting and acknowledging the area’s cultural and historical roots.”

Other design features in the draft concept plan include the enhancement to the existing open space with a new loop track, community garden, public facilities, and installation of cultural elements and informative signage.