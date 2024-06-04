Roy and Barbra Robinson were presented with honorary life memberships.

The Rotary Club of Katikati presented three awards for outstanding service to both the club and community at its recent awards night celebrations.

Roy and Barbra Robinson were presented with honorary life memberships. Roy has been a member for nearly 50 years and held various positions over the years — he was president in 1981-82 and awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship in 2003.

Barbra was also awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship in 2010.

A spokesperson says Roy has cast a long shadow over the club, being actively involved in many community projects.

‘’These include Aongatete Lodge, the machinery auctions of the 80s, special needs Christmas parties, plantings along the Uretara Stream and pensioner flats, the early battery collections and garden rambles.

‘’He was heavily involved in building the replica kauri dam at Digglemann Park, as well as picnic tables and storyboards at Wharawhara Rd reserve.

‘’They will be fondly remembered as our chief barbecue cooks at Christmas and January events and have cooked thousands of sausages, steaks and several tonnes of chips over that time, but are finally hanging up their aprons.’’

Ian Stevens was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship for outstanding club and community service. Ian was a horticultural advisor with MAF and was heavily involved with the kiwifruit industry boom years in the 1970s and 1980s. He set up his own kiwifruit testing firm AG First in 1994, later sold to Eurofins.

Ian has also been involved in the early days of tiny home development in Katikati with daughter Gina.

Ian joined Rotary in 1989, and contributed for 35 years in many capacities including as president in 2008-2009.

Ian has also been very active in developing many walking and cycling tracks throughout Katikati and is currently enjoying an eight week e-bike tour in the United Kingdom.



