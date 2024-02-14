An event at Te Puke Truffles that was part of last year’s Flavours of Plenty Festival.

Almost 50 delicious offerings will be unveiled at tonight’s Flavours of Plenty Festival programme launch.

Pāpāmoa-based festival director Rae Baker will announce details at an invitation-only event, before ticket sales open tomorrow.

“I can’t give away too much before then,” Rae says of the annual food festival. “But I can tell you that people from Te Puke and Pāpāmoa won’t have to travel far to taste some fabulous global cuisine.”

The annual festival, backed by Tourism Bay of Plenty, begins on April 4 and will run for 11 days, showcasing the coastal Bay of Plenty’s best foodie offerings.

This year’s line-up includes plenty of tasting opportunities and hands-on sessions hosted by local chefs and distillers, as well as exotic feasts featuring regional produce.

“This is our third year now and I feel as though we’re really hitting our stride. Each year, we seem to uncover more and more creative, clever producers and makers between Ōhope and Waihī Beach.

“There are some particularly high calibre offerings this year, so some events will sell out very quickly.”

For more details, visit www.flavoursofplentyfestival.com



