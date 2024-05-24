Making Tracks - with Scroggin: Cairns used for variety of purposes

When you aren’t sure of the route, it’s good to come across a cairn indicating the route. This one is in Tongariro National Park.

When you aren’t sure of the route, it’s good to come across a cairn indicating the route. This one is in Tongariro National Park.

Cairns comfort off-track trampers

Cairns are used for a variety of purposes. In pre-history, they were raised as markers, as memorials and as burial monuments, some of which contained chambers. In the modern era, cairns are often raised as landmarks, especially to mark the summits of mountains. Cairns are also used as track markers. They vary in size from small stone markers to entire artificial hills, and in complexity from loose conical rock piles to elaborate structures.

They are strangely comforting. When you are finding your way over the top in misty weather or low cloud it’s with a feeling of relief to come across a cairn of rocks and know you are on the track. It’s a tramping tradition that when you pass a cairn you add a rock, a show of gratitude to this mute reassurance on our journey.

Features of the Wanganui Tramping Club’s weekend programme for June include five days on the Matemateaonga Track, three days at the Mangaturuturu Hut in Tongariro National Park at Matariki, five different day walks and the club’s annual trivia quiz night.

The club’s full weekend programme for next month is:

May 30 - June 3, Thursday - Monday: Matemateaonga Track, leader Dorothy.

June 1, 2 or 3 Saturday, Sunday or Monday: Mystery Beach Walk, leader Graham.

June 8, Saturday, North Egmont Loop, leader Shane.

Saturday, Club Trivia Quiz Night, leader Dave.

June 15 or 16, Saturday or Sunday, Marton Sash and Door Track, leaders Erwin and Dorothy.

June 22 or 23, Saturday or Sunday, Rotokare Ramble, leader Pam.

June 29, Saturday, Ngutuwera Farm Walk, leader Michelle

For more information email inquiries@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweeks have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with longer walks on June 6 and 20 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on June 13 and 27.

To join the weekend trips, call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

■ The next club meeting is on Tuesday, June 4, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7pm and will feature the club’s AGM and an illustrated talk by Sally Gray on a five-day club trip in the Tararua last February. All welcome.