Rep Talk: New play Give It A Rest being staged

Shona M. Wilson, playwright and director, who is about to direct her latest play at Repertory Theatre.

Nadine Rayner is vice-president of Whanganui Repertory Theatre

OPINION

Whanganui Repertory Theatre is delighted to welcome playwright and director Shona M. Wilson who will premiere her latest play Give It A Rest.

She’s written several plays, most of which have been very well received. Just over a year ago Shona moved to Whanganui from Taranaki to be near family, which has proven to be a win-win for theatre lovers.

Give It A Rest is a funny/sad tale of three siblings in late middle age who are striving to take care of their elderly parents, who aren’t always easy to deal with. It’s a real role reversal.

I’m sure many of us have been in that situation and can relate to the problems they experience.

To add to their difficulties, there are some unresolved issues between the three siblings, misunderstandings and injured feelings. Do they manage to sort it all out?

We are holding an information session at the Repertory Theatre on Sunday, June 16 at 4.30pm followed by auditions on Sunday, June 23 from 1pm to 5pm. Do come along and be part of this funny/sad family drama.