The start of the boys’ race.

Whanganui Secondary Schools’ cross country event was held at Dudding Lake on Thursday, June 6. More than 160 students from seven schools across the region took part.

Ruapehu College runners ready to race.

Athletes came from Ruapehu College, Rangitīkei College, Whanganui Collegiate School, Whanganui High School, Whanganui Girls’ College, Cullinane College and Whanganui City College.

Whanganui Collegiate’s Hannah Byam and Rosa Meyer, eventual winners of the Junior and Senior Girls’ divisions, respectively.

All divisions, except Senior Boys, tackled a 3000m course around the lake and up part of the access road. Senior Boys ran a 4000m race, taking in two laps of the lake. This was the second year the event has been run at Dudding Lake.

Sean Frieslaar of Whanganui High School crosses the line first in the Year 9 Boys’ division.

The three divisions (Senior, Junior, and Year 9) raced together creating a competitive atmosphere for athletes. The top three placings were split between students from Whanganui Collegiate School, Whanganui High School, Cullinane College and Rangitīkei College.

Pak n’ Save Whanganui generously sponsored a free sausage sizzle at the event, run by Y.E.S.S (Youth Empowering Sports Squad) Council volunteers.

Full results are on the website: https://sportwhanganui.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/WSS-Cross-Country-Results-2024.pdf

Huge thanks go to all volunteer helpers, hosts Lance and Tiffany from Dudding Lake Campground, Pak n’Save Whanganui for donating sausages and snacks and Mitre 10 MEGA Whanganui for providing the bbq for the sausage sizzle.