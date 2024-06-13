Whanganui district quiz

What year did the Taihape Town Hall open?

1. Which Whanganui suburban library marked its 5th birthday in April?

2. Name the Whanganui rose grower who won the Royal NZ Institute of Horticulture Plant Raisers Award for 2024.

3. Waverley Cafe has been rebranded with what new name?

4. It’s well over 100, so what year did the Taihape Town Hall open?

5. What is former Whanganui MP Step Lewis’ new job?

6. Which UK iconic sports car marque owners had a gathering in Whanganui in May?

7. What is being progressively planted by volunteers to help the foredune rebuilding process at Castlecliff?

8. When will Whanganui’s kerbside recycling collection service begin?

9. Plans are under way to expand which district health centre?

10. How many items were fixed at the Repair Cafe’s official opening in April?

Quiz answers

1. Castlecliff Library.

2. Bob Matthews.

3. Hindquarters Cafe.

4. 1912.

5. Manager of the Restorative City Whanganui Trust.

6. Morgan.

7. Spinifex and pingao plants.

8. July 2024.

9. Waimarino Health Centre.

10. Thirty-eight. The cafe is held on the last Saturday of each month for two hours at the Harrison Street Community Church Hall.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!