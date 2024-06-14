Pianist Chris Dann is a regular performer.

Most people do not associate John Lennon with jazz, because most people do not participate in the International Jazz Day (IJD) Gala Concert, held each year in a different city around the world and streamed live for everyone to experience, no matter where you are.

At the conclusion of each of these concerts, all the performers who participated come onstage and together perform Lennon’s masterpiece Imagine.

This speaks directly to the many interpretations of what makes music “jazz”. If you ask the question to 10 people, you are likely to get 10 different answers. The thing is, jazz in the twenty-first century has no easily defined boundaries.

The music definitely has a history, with many musicians of genius playing in many different styles. When Herbie Hancock founded IJD with Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) in 2011, jazz music entered the conversation about bringing all nations together to create a more peaceful world.

This is in itself a new direction that the music is taking, and it is a music that includes all music and all cultures. To learn more, visit the website www.jazzday.

Here in Whanganui, we honour the kaupapa with a monthly jam session open to all musicians, no matter what style they play. There is always a house band holding the music together, inviting improvisations from local and travelling musicians. And at each session, you will hear a different version of John Lennon’s Imagine.

Come down and enjoy the music, the food and the drink. All are welcome.

■ IJD Jam Session at Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave, Sunday, June 23 from 4-6pm, free entry