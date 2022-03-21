Water on ANZAC Pde as Whanganui feels the effect of a passing wet weather system. Photo / Bevan Conley

Water on ANZAC Pde as Whanganui feels the effect of a passing wet weather system. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rain should begin to clear from Whanganui on Monday evening with occasional showers expected throughout the week.

Whanganui will escape much of the torrential rain seen in Auckland as the low pressure weather band moving southeast loses intensity.

"The intensity of the rain as that feature continues to move southeast is easing so it will just be rain rather than anything stormy," MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said.

A high temperature of 28C is expected on Tuesday and 24C on Wednesday, with high humidity as well.

With another wet weather system approaching New Zealand from the west, Parkes said the wet weather was expected to continue throughout the week.

"We will see a few showers developing through the Whanganui area tomorrow and wet weather will continue on and off to the end of the week," she said.

Parkes said the system would move slowly over the country so showers were expected to clear out by Friday, meaning Whanganui's weekend should look a little nicer.

Humidity was also expected to reduce late in the week as the wind turns from a northeasterly to a southerly.