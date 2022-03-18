A fine weekend is forecast for Whanganui before rain moves in on Monday to linger for a few days. Photo / Bevan Conley

A fine weekend is forecast for Whanganui before rain moves in on Monday to linger for a few days. Photo / Bevan Conley

Clear skies and light winds are forecast for the Whanganui region this weekend with some cloudy weather arriving late on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 24C on Saturday and 26C on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said overnight temperatures will be milder as well.

"After a 6C overnight low on Friday, the weekend nights will be warmer with a 12C low on Saturday night and a 15C low on Sunday," she said.

Parkes said the ridge of high pressure that has been lingering over most of the country had been causing lower temperatures.

"It has now moved away to the east, allowing the northeasterly flow to kick in this weekend.

"The winds during the weekend will be very light so it should be pleasant outdoors through to Sunday afternoon."

Rain is expected on Monday, bringing the first wet weather for March so far.

"The last rainfall for Whanganui was recorded at the airport on February 20," said Parkes.

"Scattered showers are expected to last through until Thursday. The rain band is moving down from the north so temperatures will stay quite warm with light northeasterly winds expected to turn southeasterly on Wednesday."

Temperatures will remain in the mid-20s throughout the week reaching 26C on Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures will be 15C every day until Thursday.

Daylight hours are now noticeably shorter with the sun rising at around 7.20am and setting at 7.40pm most days.