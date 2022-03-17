Marist will need runs from Mark Fraser in their match against Weraroa CC. Photo / NZME

Wanganui Vet Services Marist will be trying to stop the Horowhenua-Kāpiti clubs from holding all four Coastal Challenge Cup semi-final spots when they face Weraroa CC this weekend.

In what will likely be their last home game at Tasman Tanning (Victoria) Park, Marist's remaining match of the Coastal Challenge Cup round-robin is the battle of fourth and fifth.

Marist is in fourth place by a bonus point and a better run rate than Weraroa. Both sides have 2-2-2 records.

Each picked up default victories over Wairarapa's United CC, while last weekend Weraroa showed great character to end Property Brokers United's semi-final aspirations with a four-run win that came down to the last ball.

Marist also defeated Wanganui United in the opening round of the tournament, but since then they have struggled to put on a convincing performance with losses to semifinal-bound Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC and Kāpiti Old Boys.

They will need runs from Mark Fraser, easily the team's season MVP on statistics, as well as John McIlraith, Nick Harding, Chris Stewart and all-rounder Fraser Kinnerley.

Connor O'Leary will also have to be on song with the ball.

For the visitors, known as the 'White Herons', allrounder Keegan Maclachlan has been the club MVP, and he and fellow bowler Caleb O'Connell will look to collect Marist scalps for a cheap total.

Jaedyn Dawson provided a great lower-order batting knock in the win over Wanganui United last weekend, which ultimately proved decisive.

In the other games, Wanganui United are on the road to Masterton to face Burger King Red Star at Queen Elizabeth Park.

Topping the table, Levin Old Boys have a lay-up against United CC at Donnelly Park, while Paraparaumu and Kāpiti will battle to see who secures second spot and the other home semifinal.

Draw for March 19

Wanganui Vet Services Marist vs Weraroa CC

Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC vs Kāpiti Old Boys

Burger King Red Star vs Property Brokers United

Levin Old Boys vs United CC

P2 40 competition

Tech Old Boys will be looking to get back in the P2 40 championship pole position when they take on Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XI on Saturday.

On the bye last week, Tech had to secede top spot in the table to Wanganui Renegades. However, this weekend is the Renegades' last match of the competition, as they play Wanganui United 3rds before a bye for the final round.

Renegades lead Tech by two points, but Tech will also have a game next weekend against lower table Kaitoke Knight Riders.

Kaitoke take on Marist Bs, while Wicket Warriors meet Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI, who are now too far back to claim the title but will look to go back ahead of Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens to get a Top 3 finish.

Draw for March 19

Whanganui Collegiate Senior 2nd XI vs Tech Old Boys

Kaitoke Knight Riders vs Marist Bs

Wicket Warriors Whanganui vs Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI

Wanganui United 3rds vs Wanganui Renegades CC

Bye: Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens