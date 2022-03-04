Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas and sports and club partnership lead Aidan O'Connor. Photo / Logan Tutty

Sport Whanganui has jumped on board with the latest national campaign aimed at supporting young women with some of the challenges of participating in sport and recreation.

The campaign rolled out by Sport New Zealand is called #itsmymove, and has been developed to address declining physical activity levels in teenage girls.

In 2021, Sport NZ did a deep analysis on young women to understand what they want and need to ensure quality experiences in active recreation and sport.

The research showed there was a consistent decline in participation as young women got older, as well as a decrease in the number of activities they participated in.

The top three barriers young women aged 12 to 17 had to being physically active were being too busy, too tired and lacking motivation.

Feeling judged on their appearance and avoiding activities because they did not feel confident about their bodies were among the other reasons young women weren't participating.

Sport Whanganui chief executive Danny Jonas said the aim of the campaign was to raise awareness around the reasons young women stopped participating in physical activity.

"It's an education piece around opening minds about what they are offering. Can we engage with our community and look into what they want and adjust or amend our offerings accordingly?"

Sports and club partnership lead Aidan O'Connor said the campaign was about removing pressure and barriers around participation.

"You don't have to be a footballer, cricketer or a netball player; just find your enjoyment from being physically active.

"If you got back to the true value of what being physically active is, it is the holistic well-being, with the physical side feeding into that.

"We just need to think differently about how we can provide opportunities that are tailored to women's and girls' needs. It's about what they want, not what we want."

Active NZ research shows young women increasingly opt out of formal sporting environments as they grow older. By age 17, the top three activities young women undertake are running, workouts and walking.

O'Connor said it would be imperative that Sport Whanganui, schools, parents, sports clubs and volunteers all collaborated and communicated openly on how they could promote women's participation.

"It's not a one-size-fits-all approach. It is making sure the conversation is happening in every part of our sector. It's not just one or two people running with this, it is ensuring this is part of the bigger picture.

"Locally, what we want to do and what we want to see is that increased focus on women and girls and creating those opportunities that are tailored to them."

The campaign launch is a key milestone in the ongoing work by Sport New Zealand to support the Government's Strategy for Women and Girls in Sport and Active Recreation.