Wanganui Vet Services Marist need to make as many gains as they can against lower-table opponents in the Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over tournament.

The tournament has three rounds remaining until the semifinals, and Marist are still in the hunt for a home playoff despite last weekend's heavy 74-run loss to defending champions Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC.

Marist head to Paraparaumu Domain to take on Kāpiti Old Boys, who sit outside the top 4 but just held on for a one-wicket victory against Property Brokers United last weekend in Marton.

If Marist can see off Kāpiti, they have two home games remaining against Wairarapa's United CC and Horowhenua-Kāpiti's Weraroa CC, the former well out of semifinal contention after they forfeited a home game last Saturday.

Kāpiti, the Coastal Challenge Cup 2-Day champions, have a tougher path to the semifinals for their last three games.

Marist's John McIlraith, Joel Clark and Angus Dinwiddie had their moments with bat and ball against Paraparaumu, while key batsman Mark Fraser was unlucky to miss out in his innings after one of the best outfield catches of the competition.

Wanganui United will wait to see if United CC now have enough players to face them at Masterton's Queen Elizabeth Park after the hosts did not play against Weraroa last weekend.

Unlucky to not pick up the win against Kāpiti, in a real blow to their playoff hopes, United still have players in form.

Veteran Andrew Penn has been seeing the ball well as opening batsman, while youngster Charlie Meredith and veteran Gerard Hobbs got three Kāpiti wickets each.

In the other games, Paraparaumu and Levin Old Boys will look to consolidate their spots in the top 2 at home against Burger King Red Star and Weraroa respectively.

All games start at noon.

Draw for March 5 Coastal Challenge Cup 50-over

Kapiti Old Boys v Wanganui Vet Services Marist

United CC v Property Brokers United

Paraparaumu Medical Centre CC v Burger King Red Star

Levin Old Boys v Weraroa CC

P2 40 championship

Tech Old Boys are looking at a solid path to the P2 40 championship as the competition enters the last month of matches.

After last weekend's crucial six-wicket win over previous table leader Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI to move to the head of the pack, Tech will meet their clubmates Wanganui United 3rds on Saturday.

Having previously lost to Tech in December, Wanganui Renegades need an impressive showing against the Wicket Warriors Whanganui, while hoping the United 3rds or another lower-table opponent can pull off an upset against Tech in the remaining games.

All games start at 12.30pm.

Draw for March 5 P2 40

Whanganui Collegiate Senior 2nd XI v Marist Bs

Wanganui Renegades CC v Wicket Warriors Whanganui

Treadwell Gordon United 2nd XI v Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens

Tech Old Boys v Wanganui United 3rds

Bye: Kaitoke Knight Riders