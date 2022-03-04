Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson and MP Ian McKelvie hit the dance floor with Sina Levu and Melea Simanua on Samoan Independence Day in 2016. Photo / Bevan Conley

Built in 1960, Marton's main town hall was a "dreary old building" before its recent upgrade.

Barry Rankin, editor of the town's RSA newsletter, said the hall's interior now looked almost brand new and it had become something to be proud of.

Speaking at the hall's reopening in January, RSA president Alan Buckendahl congratulated Rangitīkei District Council for its role in the upgrade, and also thanked the Kanoa/Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit for its $500,000 funding.

"Well done. Very much appreciated," he said.

The hall can take 500 people and holds rolls of honour for World Wars I and II. It's the destination for the RSA's dawn parade on Anzac Days.

It has hosted galas, community barbecues, shearing sports and markets - and is an integral part of the community, Rangitīkei councillor Cath Ash said.

The Marton RSA and Citizens Memorial Hall (often referred to as Marton Memorial Hall) was getting increasing use before its upgrade, and Ash predicted it would get more now that stage one had finished.

"The whole town is really starting to hum. There's a lot going on - even just the pride in the community and the newcomers coming into town."

The hall sits in between two important community assets. The museum is on one side and on the other is the $1.3 million Te Āhuru Mōwai o Tutaeporoporo playground.

It's a "destination playground" - the kind where people expected to spend lots of time. It opened in April last year and was a drawcard for the district, Mayor Andy Watson said.

In the first stage of the hall upgrade, asbestos was removed from the ceiling, the interior was painted, woodwork stained, floors refurbished, Wi-Fi wiring installed and heating and safety systems upgraded.

Stage two - bathroom renovations and a fire exit for the main hall - is still to come.