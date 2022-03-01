There were 43 new cases of Covid-19 in Whanganui on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The total number of active cases in the region is 213.

The Whanganui DHB has the total number of cases as 212.

The ministry says its daily reported case numbers may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

32 of the new cases are in Whanganui, with five in Marton, two in Taihape, one in Hunterville, one in Bulls and one in the Ruapehu.

None of the positive cases in the region are in hospital.

The total number of active Covid-19 community cases is 118,337.

Testing across the Whanganui DHB region has been steady over recent days, with 184 people getting tested on Friday, 54 on Saturday and 149 on Sunday.