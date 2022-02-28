The Ministry of Health announced an additional 30 cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region on Monday.

The total number of active cases is 170.

Twenty of the new cases are in Whanganui and 10 are in South Rangitīkei.

The number of active Covid-19 community cases is 82,105.

Testing across the Whanganui DHB region has been steady over the last three days, with 184 people getting tested on Friday, 54 on Saturday and 149 on Sunday.

Students from Westmere School are among the latest positive results.

Principal Phil Walker said they found out about a positive result from a student over the weekend and families were now isolating.

He said it had caused very few disruptions.

"We have some children away, we have some families isolating. We are going to start to provide them with some devices and work appropriate for them if the families want.

"We are just trying to keep in contact and continue to support them."

He said the 2022 school year had been running very smoothly so far considering all the Covid noise heading into the year.

"Phase 2 was going to be real challenge if Covid got widespread. Whereas phase 3 is a bit easier and more black and white to understand."

Under phase 3, the definition of contact changed to household and household-like contacts only, with contacts only required to isolate if they are high-risk household contacts.

Walker said it was very hard to stay on top of all the changes related to Covid.

"We are just trying to give a really positive, low-key, pragmatic response to our community and I hope that is working."