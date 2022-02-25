Whanganui District Council has announced that work on the Fitzherbert Ave extension will be completed next week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Council has announced that work on the Fitzherbert Ave extension will be completed next week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Major Whanganui roading and infrastructure project the Fitzherbert Ave to Mosston Rd extension is due for completion next week.

Whanganui District Council senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said the work is expected to be finished by Friday, March 4.

"Final sealing on the intersection is planned to go ahead next week, weather dependent, with road marking to follow," he said.

"Council engineers will then undertake a final inspection and safety audit of the extended section of the road and if everything is satisfactory it will then be opened to the public very shortly afterward."

Work on the 600m extension linking Fitzherbert Ave and Mosston Rd began in November 2020 and was expected to be completed by June last year but stoppages due to the Covid pandemic, weather events and material shortages have delayed the conclusion of the project.

Budgeted to cost $2.92 million, the project is partially funded to the tune of $1.8m under the Whanganui Redeployment Fund as part of the shovel-ready framework set by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment last year.

The original scope of the project was just the roading, but the installation of a new water main from Mill Rd, along Mosston Rd to Fitzherbert Ave and Clarkson Ave has also been completed as part of the Fitzherbert Ave growth project.

The project includes new reticulated and utility underground services to future-proof intended residential expansion in Springvale, consistent with the recently approved Springvale Structure Plan and rezoning process.

The project also includes a 3m-wide off-road shared pathway to "encourage and facilitate safer climate-friendly transport modes".

Holmes said an opening date would be announced shortly.