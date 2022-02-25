Janine Precey is one week into her new role. Photo / Bevan Conley

Competition for staff means many employees have negotiating power when it comes to looking for a new job.

The changing dynamics of job entitlements and requirements has made Whanganui an employees' market at the moment, local experts say.

Louise Bird at Outsourced Personnel said when she was briefing with clients, it wasn't just the salary package that was discussed.

"Yes, that's important, but we are also talking abut the more intrinsic benefits," Bird said.

"That might be a hybrid work model, a four-day working week, increased KiwiSaver contribution, or increased annual leave.

"Employees are also wanting a better work/life balance, so there's always that consideration now. That has increased since Covid-19 as well."

Studies had shown that employees' productivity had increased whilst working from home, Bird said.

"Now employers are more comfortable with that hybrid working model.

"They have to be flexible in terms of what they are offering, and because it's an employees' market, top candidates sometimes have multiple offers on the table."

These days, it wasn't just a case of getting any old job, Bird said.

People were looking at what a company did, and how they would fit into its operations.

"Is it the right job for them at that point in their life? They might have young children or an elderly parent.

"Is there going to be flexibility extended towards me so I can meet my outside responsibilities?"

Louise Bird says it's not just the salary package that comes into a potential employee's thinking. Photo / Paul Brooks

Whanganui local Janine Precey began a role as a procurement manager this week with the help of Bird.

Like Bird, Precey said although the salary was part of the equation when finding employment, it wasn't "the whole story".

"Obviously you are looking for a role you're interested in doing, and it might not be as straightforward as it once was - you study accountancy so you're an accountant.

"There are a lot of complementary skills and roles out there.

"Finding a company or organisation that has an environment that matches your fit is important as well."

Precey left an "intense, high pressure role" a couple of years ago.

"You ask yourself 'Is this how I want to live?'.

"Again, with that work/life balance, you have to look at what options there are. Can I work from home? Can I finish early on a Friday?

"We've got such busy lives. There has to be a flexible way to deal with all that stuff, and you can't do everything on the weekend."

That flexibility was key for employers in recruiting, On Call Labour managing director Graeme Musson said.

"What they are trying to do is work around kids at school or kindy. They are being a lot more understanding of that.

"We know of a lot of businesses that pick up people for work who don't have vehicles, and companies nowadays are supplying lunch free of charge.

"There are also a lot more social activities to retain the people."

On Call Labour managing director Graeme Musson says the upcoming minimum wage increase will be a challenge for some employers. Photo / Bevan Conley

The upcoming minimum wage increase on April 1, as well as ongoing Covid-19 protocols, was not going to help employers, Musson said.

"It's going to be a very tight time for a lot of businesses, it's a fine line.

"We've got inflation rising, we've got bank rates rising, and it goes back to the old 'screw the employer', which is unfortunately what happens with Labour governments."

Musson said there was a lot of job-swapping at the moment, with people being offered a better incentive to work for another company.

"A lot of businesses now have to rethink about how they treat their staff. Some used to treat them quite unfairly, but the whole thing has changed.

"Come and work for us and you'll get a free lunch and a RAT test."

Staff provider AWF's business manager for Whanganui and Palmerston North, Tina Rush, said there had been a labour shortage "for some time".

"It doesn't look like this will change any time soon."

There were potential employees receiving multiple offers, which was reflective of the low unemployment rate and the current climate, Rush said.

"What we have noticed is if employers offer some flexibility around hours, that often works for both parties. For example, if an employee can't start at 8am, but can start at 9am.

"If employers are happy to provide training to someone without the necessary skills they are also more likely to find someone who is a good fit for their business."

AWF business manager for Whanganui and Palmerston North, Tina Rush. Photo / Supplied

Precey said being a parent made a big difference when it came to finding a role.

"It directs you to the culture of a workplace and to people that understand.

"I've got friends working in other places who are looking for new roles, because perhaps they aren't happy with that culture.

"While money is always a key part of it, you hear people talk about all these other important things too."

The lack of skilled labour in Whanganui was proving to be a challenge for some businesses, Chamber of Commerce chief executive Helen Garner said.

"We anticipate a shift when the borders open, but this could present its own challenges if we see our skilled labour leave our shores for other opportunities."

From a business perspective, employees did have bargaining power, Garner said.

"As they always have had, and as they should.

"This needs to be balanced against increasing costs to businesses, and acknowledgement of the current additional stresses businesses face as they navigate their way through the Covid environment."

Successful employment relationships were the product of effective and genuine engagement by both parties, where everyone contributed, and everyone felt valued, Garner said.

"While more money and holidays can be a factor in employment negotiations, they shouldn't be everything."

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Helen Garner. Photo / Bevan Conley

Bird said most people she dealt with were already set up to do the job from home, and they had a dedicated working space.

"It's been two years now, so there has been plenty of time for employers to put those kinds of processes in place, whether it's accessing files in the cloud or distributing laptops.

"It's nothing new, and if anything, it's going to come into play even more over the next couple of months."

Because of the current employees' market, people were more likely to go for a flexible workplace as opposed to one that only offered the "rigid nine-to-five in the office".

"I think the hybrid model is ideal, because you get that time at home to get stuck in with no distractions, but it's really important to collaborate with your team as well.

"Doing that in person is always preferable. We are social creatures, and generally, we like to be around people."