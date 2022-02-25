Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui letters: Bumpy issue in hospital driveway

4 minutes to read
Photo / Bevan Conley

Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle

I read, with some concern, the comments by the Wanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson that the speed bumps constructed within the grounds of the Hospital are to stay, despite complaints from various

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.